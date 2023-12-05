Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Tammany Parish Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pope John Paul II High School at Pine High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Franklinton, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Archbishop Hannan High School at Picayune Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Picayune, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
