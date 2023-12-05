Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richland Parish Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Richland Parish, Louisiana today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Richland Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ferriday High School at Delhi Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Delhi, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverfield Academy at St. Aloysius High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
