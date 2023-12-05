In a Tuesday NBA schedule that features two compelling matchups, the New York Knicks versus the Milwaukee Bucks is a game to catch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!

Today's NBA Games

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the New York Knicks

The Knicks look to pull of an away win at the Bucks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT, BSWI, and MSG

TNT, BSWI, and MSG Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 14-6

14-6 NY Record: 12-7

12-7 MIL Stats: 121.1 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (23rd)

121.1 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (23rd) NY Stats: 110.9 PPG (24th in NBA), 105.5 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.9 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 4.9 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.9 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 4.9 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (20.4 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -5.5

MIL -5.5 MIL Odds to Win: -200

-200 NY Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 225.5 points

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns

The Suns take to the home court of the Lakers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily

TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 12-9

12-9 PHO Record: 12-8

12-8 LAL Stats: 112.5 PPG (20th in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (18th)

112.5 PPG (20th in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (18th) PHO Stats: 116.2 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (16th)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (22.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Anthony Davis (22.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 3.3 APG) PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (31.0 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 5.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -1.5

LAL -1.5 LAL Odds to Win: -125

-125 PHO Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 227.5 points

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.