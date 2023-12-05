The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3) take the court against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. SFA Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the 'Jacks have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • This season, Louisiana Tech has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.7% from the field.
  • The 'Jacks are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 73rd.
  • The Bulldogs' 77.8 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 71.3 the 'Jacks allow.
  • Louisiana Tech has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisiana Tech scored 75.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 4.2 fewer points per game at home (68.7) than on the road (72.9).
  • At home, Louisiana Tech sunk 8.3 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.7). Louisiana Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.8%) than away (35.1%) too.

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Dillard W 105-65 Thomas Assembly Center
11/29/2023 @ New Mexico L 74-65 The Pit
12/2/2023 Nicholls State W 68-55 Thomas Assembly Center
12/5/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 Louisiana - Thomas Assembly Center
12/12/2023 SE Louisiana - Thomas Assembly Center

