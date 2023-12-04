The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) will visit the Sacramento Kings (11-7) after losing three straight road games.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have allowed to their opponents.

New Orleans is 5-5 when it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 17th.

The Pelicans score only 2.7 fewer points per game (114) than the Kings allow (116.7).

New Orleans has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans average more points per game at home (117.4) than away (109.4), and concede the same amount at home as on the road (113.2).

This year the Pelicans are picking up more assists at home (28.2 per game) than on the road (23.1).

