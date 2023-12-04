The Nicholls Colonels (5-4) travel to face the South Alabama Jaguars (5-2) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Colonels put up an average of 64.3 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 63.1 the Jaguars allow.

When it scores more than 63.1 points, Nicholls is 4-0.

South Alabama is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 64.3 points.

The 70.4 points per game the Jaguars average are 11.6 more points than the Colonels give up (58.8).

South Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 58.8 points.

Nicholls is 5-4 when allowing fewer than 70.4 points.

The Jaguars shoot 39.1% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Colonels concede defensively.

The Colonels make 41.3% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Jaguars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Nicholls Leaders

Lexi Alexander: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.6 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.6 FG% Betzalys Delgado: 5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Britiya Curtis: 10.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)

10.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35) Kyla Hamilton: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Deonna Brister: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Nicholls Schedule