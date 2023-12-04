The Dallas Stars, Joe Pavelski included, will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Pavelski against the Lightning, we have plenty of info to help.

Joe Pavelski vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Pavelski has averaged 16:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Pavelski has a goal in 11 games this year through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Pavelski has a point in 17 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Pavelski has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 22 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Pavelski's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 22 Games 3 24 Points 5 11 Goals 2 13 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.