Herbert Jones and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates face off versus the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 124-118 loss to the Bulls, Jones had 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

In this article we will dive into Jones' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.8 12.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.4 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.4 PRA -- 18.8 20.2 PR -- 16 16.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Jones has made 4.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 8.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 9.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Jones' opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 103.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 101.7 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Kings are 21st in the NBA, conceding 116.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Kings have allowed 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

The Kings allow 27.6 assists per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Kings are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

Herbert Jones vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 39 7 5 3 0 1 3 11/20/2023 27 18 7 4 1 2 1

