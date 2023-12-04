AAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Monday college basketball schedule includes three games with an AAC team on the court. Among those games is the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks taking on the East Carolina Pirates.
AAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at East Carolina Pirates
|6:30 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Houston Christian Huskies at Wichita State Shockers
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at SMU Mustangs
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
