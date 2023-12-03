The Fordham Rams (4-3) will try to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Tulane Green Wave (5-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tulane vs. Fordham Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane Stats Insights

  • The Green Wave make 53.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.6 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
  • Tulane has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Green Wave are the 320th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 81st.
  • The Green Wave put up 23.0 more points per game (88.3) than the Rams allow (65.3).
  • When Tulane scores more than 65.3 points, it is 5-1.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Tulane performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 83.5 points per game, compared to 81.8 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Green Wave were better at home last season, allowing 75.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 in away games.
  • Tulane made 8.3 threes per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged away from home (7.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Bradley L 80-77 JSerra Pavilion
11/23/2023 Cal W 84-81 JSerra Pavilion
11/29/2023 Prairie View A&M W 98-77 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/3/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Mississippi State - State Farm Arena
12/14/2023 Furman - Devlin Fieldhouse

