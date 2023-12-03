How to Watch Tulane vs. Fordham on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Fordham Rams (4-3) will try to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Tulane Green Wave (5-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tulane vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Tulane Stats Insights
- The Green Wave make 53.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.6 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- Tulane has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
- The Green Wave are the 320th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 81st.
- The Green Wave put up 23.0 more points per game (88.3) than the Rams allow (65.3).
- When Tulane scores more than 65.3 points, it is 5-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Tulane performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 83.5 points per game, compared to 81.8 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Green Wave were better at home last season, allowing 75.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 in away games.
- Tulane made 8.3 threes per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged away from home (7.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tulane Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Bradley
|L 80-77
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/23/2023
|Cal
|W 84-81
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 98-77
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/3/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/14/2023
|Furman
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.