Will Tank Dell Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tank Dell did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 13 contest against the Denver Broncos starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Dell's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Dell has been targeted 75 times and has 47 catches for 709 yards (15.1 per reception) and seven TDs, plus 11 carries for 51 yards.
Tank Dell Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Calf
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Texans this week:
- Noah Brown (LP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Robert Woods (DNP/nir - rest): 30 Rec; 326 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Dalton Schultz (DNP/hamstring): 40 Rec; 455 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Texans vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Dell 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|75
|47
|709
|153
|7
|15.1
Dell Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|4
|3
|34
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|10
|7
|72
|1
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|7
|5
|145
|1
|Week 4
|Steelers
|3
|1
|16
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|4
|3
|57
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|4
|3
|16
|0
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|11
|6
|114
|2
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|14
|6
|56
|1
|Week 11
|Cardinals
|10
|8
|149
|1
|Week 12
|Jaguars
|8
|5
|50
|1
