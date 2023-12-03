Tank Dell did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 13 contest against the Denver Broncos starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Dell's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Dell has been targeted 75 times and has 47 catches for 709 yards (15.1 per reception) and seven TDs, plus 11 carries for 51 yards.

Tank Dell Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Texans this week: Noah Brown (LP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Robert Woods (DNP/nir - rest): 30 Rec; 326 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Dalton Schultz (DNP/hamstring): 40 Rec; 455 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Dell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 75 47 709 153 7 15.1

Dell Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 3 34 0 Week 2 Colts 10 7 72 1 Week 3 @Jaguars 7 5 145 1 Week 4 Steelers 3 1 16 0 Week 5 @Falcons 4 3 57 0 Week 8 @Panthers 4 3 16 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 11 6 114 2 Week 10 @Bengals 14 6 56 1 Week 11 Cardinals 10 8 149 1 Week 12 Jaguars 8 5 50 1

