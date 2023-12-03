The Northwestern State Demons (0-4) meet the Southern Jaguars (0-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at F. G. Clark Center. This matchup will start at 4:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Southern vs. Northwestern State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Sunday, December 3 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Players to Watch

Chloe Fleming: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Aleighyah Fontenot: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Soniyah Reed: 9.2 PTS, 3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyanna Morgan: 5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Tionna Lidge: 4 PTS, 4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.