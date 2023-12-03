Houston Texans receiver Robert Woods will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are ranked 22nd in terms of passing yards conceded, at 233 per game.

Woods' stat line shows 30 receptions for 326 yards and one score this season. He puts up 36.2 yards receiving per game.

Woods vs. the Broncos

Woods vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 10 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 10 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Denver in the 2023 season.

16 players have caught a TD pass against the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

Woods will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this week. The Broncos allow 233 passing yards per contest.

The Broncos have the No. 27 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 19 this season (1.7 per game).

Texans Player Previews

Robert Woods Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-118)

Woods Receiving Insights

In four of nine games this year, Woods has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Woods has been targeted on 57 of his team's 393 passing attempts this season (14.5% target share).

He has been targeted 57 times, averaging 5.7 yards per target (112th in NFL).

Woods, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (3.7%).

Woods has been targeted nine times in the red zone (19.1% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts).

Woods' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

