Will Robert Woods Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Robert Woods did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Woods' stats can be found below.
Entering Week 13, Woods has 30 receptions for 326 yards -- 10.9 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 57 occasions.
Robert Woods Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Texans have three other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Tank Dell (DNP/calf): 47 Rec; 709 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
- Noah Brown (LP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Dalton Schultz (DNP/hamstring): 40 Rec; 455 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Week 13 Injury Reports
Texans vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Woods 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|57
|30
|326
|77
|1
|10.9
Woods Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|10
|6
|57
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|9
|6
|74
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|6
|3
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|6
|3
|26
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|9
|3
|30
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|3
|1
|6
|1
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|3
|1
|15
|0
|Week 11
|Cardinals
|8
|5
|44
|0
|Week 12
|Jaguars
|3
|2
|40
|0
