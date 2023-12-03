Noah Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 13 contest against the Denver Broncos begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Brown's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 13, Brown has 21 receptions for 439 yards -- 20.9 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus one carry for -1 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 28 occasions.

Noah Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Texans this week: Tank Dell (DNP/calf): 47 Rec; 709 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs Robert Woods (DNP/nir - rest): 30 Rec; 326 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Dalton Schultz (DNP/hamstring): 40 Rec; 455 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 28 21 439 191 1 20.9

Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 3 20 0 Week 6 Saints 5 2 37 0 Week 8 @Panthers 5 3 57 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 6 6 153 1 Week 10 @Bengals 8 7 172 0

