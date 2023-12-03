Will Noah Brown Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Noah Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 13 contest against the Denver Broncos begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Brown's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 13, Brown has 21 receptions for 439 yards -- 20.9 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus one carry for -1 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 28 occasions.
Noah Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Texans this week:
- Tank Dell (DNP/calf): 47 Rec; 709 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
- Robert Woods (DNP/nir - rest): 30 Rec; 326 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Dalton Schultz (DNP/hamstring): 40 Rec; 455 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Week 13 Injury Reports
Texans vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|28
|21
|439
|191
|1
|20.9
Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|4
|3
|20
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|5
|2
|37
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|5
|3
|57
|0
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|6
|6
|153
|1
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|8
|7
|172
|0
