Houston Texans receiver Nico Collins will face the Denver Broncos and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 13, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Collins has recorded a team-high 800 receiving yards (80.0 per game) and five TDs, reeling in 50 balls out of 73 targets this season.

Collins vs. the Broncos

Collins vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 58 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 58 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Denver has given up at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 233 passing yards per game given up by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos' defense is 27th in the league by giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (19 total passing TDs).

Texans Player Previews

Nico Collins Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Collins Receiving Insights

In six of 10 games this season, Collins has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Collins has 18.6% of his team's target share (73 targets on 393 passing attempts).

He has 800 receiving yards on 73 targets to rank fifth in league play with 11.0 yards per target.

In four of 10 games this season, Collins has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 18.5% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

With 10 red zone targets, Collins has been on the receiving end of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

Collins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 104 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 7 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

