Kenneth Gainwell has a tough matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The 49ers concede 82 rushing yards per game, second-best in the league.

Gainwell has amassed 202 rushing yards on 57 carries (20.2 ypg), including two trips to the end zone. Gainwell makes his mark in the passing game, reeling in 18 passes for 88 yards (8.8 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Gainwell and the Eagles with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gainwell vs. the 49ers

Gainwell vs the 49ers (since 2021): 2 GP / 31 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 31 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the 49ers in the 2023 season.

San Francisco has given up one or more rushing TDs to five opposing players this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the 49ers this season.

The 82 rushing yards the 49ers allow per outing makes them the second-ranked rush defense in the NFL this year.

The 49ers' defense is ranked third in the NFL with five rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Eagles vs 49ers on Fubo!

Eagles Player Previews

Kenneth Gainwell Rushing Props vs. the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Gainwell with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Gainwell Rushing Insights

So far this season, Gainwell has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 10 opportunities).

The Eagles pass on 50.6% of their plays and run on 49.4%. They are fifth in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 16.3% of his team's 349 rushing attempts this season (57).

Gainwell has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has 5.7% of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 19 red zone carries for 24.7% of the team share (his team runs on 70.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Kenneth Gainwell Receiving Props vs the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-111)

Gainwell Receiving Insights

In three of 10 games this season, Gainwell has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Gainwell has been targeted on 22 of his team's 358 passing attempts this season (6.1% target share).

He averages 4.0 yards per target this season (88 yards on 22 targets).

Gainwell does not have a TD reception this year in 10 games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Gainwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 ATT / 22 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 16 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.