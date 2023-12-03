Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will face the San Francisco 49ers and their 12th-ranked passing defense in Week 13, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Hurts leads Philadelphia with 2,697 passing yards (245.2 per game) and a 67.6% completion rate (242-for-358). Hurts has amassed 18 TD passes and 10 interceptions. On the ground, Hurts has rushed 114 times for 410 yards and 11 TDs, averaging 37.3 yards per game.

Hurts vs. the 49ers

Hurts vs the 49ers (since 2021): 2 GP / 155.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 155.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD San Francisco has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The 49ers have allowed one or more passing TDs to seven opposing quarterbacks this season.

San Francisco has allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The 49ers have allowed one opposing player to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The 213.3 passing yards the 49ers yield per game makes them the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the 49ers have totaled 11 touchdowns through the air (one per game). The 49ers' defense is third in the league in that category.

Eagles Player Previews

Jalen Hurts Passing Props vs. the 49ers

Passing Yards: 240.5 (-115)

240.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-105)

Hurts Passing Insights

Hurts has finished above his passing yards prop total in six of 11 opportunities this year.

The Eagles pass on 50.6% of their plays and run on 49.4%. They are fifth in NFL action in points scored.

Hurts is No. 7 in the NFL averaging 7.5 yards per attempt (2,697 total yards passing).

Hurts has thrown for a touchdown in 10 of 11 games this year, with more than one TD pass five times.

He has scored 29 of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (82.9%).

Hurts accounts for 29.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 32 of his total 358 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Jalen Hurts Rushing Props vs the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 43.5 (-118)

Hurts Rushing Insights

Hurts has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (36.4%) out of 11 opportunities.

Hurts has scored at least one rushing touchdown eight times this season, inclduing multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has 32 red zone rushing carries (41.6% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Hurts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 18-for-31 / 200 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 14 ATT / 65 YDS / 2 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 14-for-22 / 150 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 12 ATT / 29 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 17-for-23 / 207 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 10 ATT / 36 YDS / 1 TD at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 29-for-38 / 319 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 23-for-31 / 279 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 11 ATT / 21 YDS / 1 TD

