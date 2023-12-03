Will Grant Calcaterra Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Grant Calcaterra did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 13 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Calcaterra's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at last year's season stats, Calcaterra was targeted nine times and had five catches for 81 yards (16.2 per reception) and zero TDs.
Grant Calcaterra Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Eagles have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Dallas Goedert (DNP/forearm): 38 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 13 Injury Reports
Eagles vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Calcaterra 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|5
|81
|41
|0
|16.2
Calcaterra Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|1
|1
|40
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 13
|Titans
|1
|1
|19
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|4
|2
|24
|0
|Week 15
|@Bears
|2
|0
|0
|0
