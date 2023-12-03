Grant Calcaterra did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 13 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Calcaterra's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at last year's season stats, Calcaterra was targeted nine times and had five catches for 81 yards (16.2 per reception) and zero TDs.

Grant Calcaterra Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Eagles have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Dallas Goedert (DNP/forearm): 38 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Calcaterra 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 5 81 41 0 16.2

Calcaterra Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Commanders 1 1 40 0 Week 12 Packers 1 1 -2 0 Week 13 Titans 1 1 19 0 Week 14 @Giants 4 2 24 0 Week 15 @Bears 2 0 0 0

