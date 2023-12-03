DeVonta Smith has a decent matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The 49ers have allowed 213.3 passing yards per game, 12th in the NFL.

So far this campaign, Smith has caught 55 passes on 76 targets for 738 yards and five TDs, averaging 67.1 yards per game.

Smith vs. the 49ers

Smith vs the 49ers (since 2021): 2 GP / 26 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 26 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have allowed nine opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with San Francisco on the season.

The pass defense of the 49ers is allowing 213.3 yards per outing this year, which ranks 12th in the league.

Opponents of the 49ers have totaled 11 touchdowns through the air (one per game). The 49ers' defense is third in the NFL in that category.

Eagles Player Previews

DeVonta Smith Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith, in six of 11 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith has received 21.2% of his team's 358 passing attempts this season (76 targets).

He has been targeted 76 times, averaging 9.7 yards per target (14th in NFL).

Smith has five games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has five total touchdowns this season (14.3% of his team's 35 offensive TDs).

Smith (four red zone targets) has been targeted 12.5% of the time in the red zone (32 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 TAR / 7 REC / 106 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 6 REC / 99 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 7 REC / 99 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

