Devin Singletary has a good matchup when his Houston Texans face the Denver Broncos in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Broncos give up 155.2 rushing yards per game, worst in the league.

Singletary, as part of the rushing attack, leads the team with 489 rushing yards (44.5 ypg) on 120 attempts while scoring two rushing TDs. Through the passing game, Singletary has added 18 receptions for 113 yards (10.3 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Singletary and the Texans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Singletary vs. the Broncos

Singletary vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games The Broncos have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to four opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Denver has allowed seven opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

Three opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Broncos this season.

The 155.2 rushing yards the Broncos yield per outing makes them the worst rush defense in the NFL this year.

The Broncos have the No. 21 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, giving up 11 this season (one per game).

Watch Texans vs Broncos on Fubo!

Texans Player Previews

Devin Singletary Rushing Props vs. the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 55.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Singletary with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Singletary Rushing Insights

Singletary has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (45.5%) out of 11 opportunities.

The Texans pass on 57.5% of their plays and run on 42.5%. They are 12th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 291 rushes this season. He's taken 120 of those carries (41.2%).

Singletary has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 11.1% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 23 red zone rushing carries (39.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Devin Singletary Receiving Props vs the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-115)

Singletary Receiving Insights

In three of eight games this year, Singletary has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Singletary has 5.6% of his team's target share (22 targets on 393 passing attempts).

He has picked up 5.1 yards per target (113 yards on 22 targets).

Singletary does not have a TD reception this year in 11 games.

Singletary has been targeted three times in the red zone (6.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Singletary's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/19/2023 Week 11 22 ATT / 112 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/12/2023 Week 10 30 ATT / 150 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/5/2023 Week 9 13 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.