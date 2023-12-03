Will Derek Carr Score a Touchdown Against the Lions in Week 13?
Should you bet on Derek Carr finding his way into the end zone in the New Orleans Saints' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the Detroit Lions, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Derek Carr score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)
- Carr has 40 rushing yards on 21 carries (3.6 yards per game).
- Carr does not have a rushing touchdown in 11 games.
Derek Carr Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|23
|33
|305
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|21
|36
|228
|0
|1
|3
|-4
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|13
|18
|103
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|23
|37
|127
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|18
|26
|183
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|32
|50
|353
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|33
|55
|301
|1
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|19
|27
|310
|2
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|25
|34
|211
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|13
|18
|110
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|24
|38
|304
|0
|1
|2
|7
|0
