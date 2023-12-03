New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will face the Detroit Lions and their 20th-ranked passing defense in Week 13, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Carr has totaled 2,535 passing yards this season (230.5 per game), including 10 passing TDs and five picks. Carr has also contributed with his legs with 40 rushing yards (3.6 per game) on 21 attempts.

Carr vs. the Lions

Carr vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Detroit this year.

Eight players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Lions this season.

Six opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Detroit in 2023.

The Lions have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to four opposing QBs this season.

The 227.5 passing yards the Lions yield per outing makes them the 20th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Lions' defense is ranked 27th in the league with 19 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Saints Player Previews

Derek Carr Passing Props vs. the Lions

Passing Yards: 231.5 (-115)

231.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+135)

Carr Passing Insights

Carr has finished above his passing yards prop total in five of 11 opportunities this season.

The Saints pass on 57.9% of their plays and run on 42.1%. They are 21st in NFL action in points scored.

Carr's 6.8 yards per attempt rank 22nd in the league.

In seven of 11 games this year, Carr completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs three times.

He has scored 10 of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (50.0%).

Carr has attempted 47 passes in the red zone (41.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Carr's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 24-for-38 / 304 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 13-for-18 / 110 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 25-for-34 / 211 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 19-for-27 / 310 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 33-for-55 / 301 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

