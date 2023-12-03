Dameon Pierce has a favorable matchup when his Houston Texans play the Denver Broncos in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Broncos give up 155.2 rushing yards per game, worst in the NFL.

This year, Pierce has generated 341 rushing yards (42.6 ypg) on 114 total carries and has one rushing score. Pierce has accumulated 88 yards on 10 receptions (11.0 ypg).

Pierce vs. the Broncos

Pierce vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 69 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 69 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Four opposing rushers have picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Broncos during the 2023 season.

Denver has given up one or more rushing TDs to seven opposing players this year.

The Broncos have let three opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Pierce will face the NFL's worst rush defense this week. The Broncos give up 155.2 yards on the ground per game.

So far this season, the Broncos have surrendered 11 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks 21st among NFL teams.

Texans Player Previews

Dameon Pierce Rushing Props vs. the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 25.5 (-118)

Pierce Rushing Insights

Pierce hit his rushing yards over two times in eight games played this season.

The Texans pass on 57.5% of their plays and run on 42.5%. They are 12th in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 114 of his team's 291 total rushing attempts this season (39.2%).

Pierce has one rushing touchdown this year in eight games played.

He has scored one of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (3.7%).

He has 18 carries in the red zone (31.0% of his team's 58 red zone rushes).

Dameon Pierce Receiving Props vs the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-115)

Pierce Receiving Insights

Pierce, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of eight games this season.

Pierce has 3.3% of his team's target share (13 targets on 393 passing attempts).

He averages 6.8 yards per target this season (88 yards on 13 targets).

Having played eight games this season, Pierce has not had a TD reception.

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 20 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 24 ATT / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs

