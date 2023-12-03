Dalton Schultz did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Schultz's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Schultz has been targeted 61 times and has 40 catches for 455 yards (11.4 per reception) and five TDs.

Dalton Schultz Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Texans have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Tank Dell (DNP/calf): 47 Rec; 709 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs Noah Brown (LP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Robert Woods (DNP/nir - rest): 30 Rec; 326 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 13 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Schultz 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 61 40 455 175 5 11.4

Schultz Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 2 4 0 Week 2 Colts 7 4 34 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 3 1 9 0 Week 4 Steelers 3 3 42 1 Week 5 @Falcons 10 7 65 1 Week 6 Saints 7 4 61 1 Week 8 @Panthers 5 2 5 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 11 10 130 1 Week 10 @Bengals 6 4 71 0 Week 11 Cardinals 3 2 32 1 Week 12 Jaguars 2 1 2 0

