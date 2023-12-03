Dallas Goedert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Check out Goedert's stats below.

In the passing game, Goedert has been targeted 52 times, with season stats of 410 yards on 38 receptions (10.8 per catch) and two TDs.

Dallas Goedert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Forearm

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Eagles this week: Grant Calcaterra (DNP/ankle): 0 Rec



Week 13 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Goedert 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 52 38 410 222 2 10.8

Goedert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Vikings 7 6 22 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 7 5 41 0 Week 4 Commanders 4 2 25 0 Week 5 @Rams 9 8 117 1 Week 6 @Jets 8 5 42 0 Week 7 Dolphins 5 5 77 1 Week 8 @Commanders 7 4 36 0 Week 9 Cowboys 4 3 50 0

