D'Andre Swift has a difficult matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The 49ers give up 82 rushing yards per game, second-best in the league.

In the running game, Swift has put up a team-high 770 rushing yards (70.0 ypg) on 161 attempts while scoring four rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Swift has also caught 34 balls for 201 yards (18.3 ypg). He's scored one TD through the passing game.

Swift vs. the 49ers

Swift vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 39 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 39 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The 49ers have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The rush defense of the 49ers is conceding 82 yards per game on the ground this year, which ranks second in the league.

So far this year, the 49ers have surrendered five passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.5 per game. That ranks third in the league.

Eagles Player Previews

D'Andre Swift Rushing Props vs. the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 53.5 (-115)

Swift Rushing Insights

Swift has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in six games (54.5%) out of 11 opportunities.

The Eagles, who are fifth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 50.6% of the time while running 49.4%.

He has handled 46.1% of his team's 349 rushing attempts this season (161).

Swift has a rushing touchdown in four games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 14.3% of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

He has 25 red zone carries for 32.5% of the team share (his team runs on 70.6% of its plays in the red zone).

D'Andre Swift Receiving Props vs the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-111)

Swift Receiving Insights

Swift, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of 11 games this season.

Swift has been targeted on 39 of his team's 358 passing attempts this season (10.9% target share).

He is averaging 5.2 yards per target (121st in NFL play), racking up 201 yards on 39 passes thrown his way.

Swift, in 11 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

With three red zone targets, Swift has been on the receiving end of 9.4% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

Swift's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 14 ATT / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 76 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 18 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 16 ATT / 57 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

