Chris Olave has a decent matchup when his New Orleans Saints meet the Detroit Lions in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Lions have allowed 227.5 passing yards per game, 20th in the NFL.

Olave has posted a team-best 771 yards (on 63 catches) with three TDs this year. He's been targeted 103 times, resulting in 70.1 yards per game.

Olave vs. the Lions

Olave vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Detroit in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed 16 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Three opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Detroit on the season.

The 227.5 passing yards the Lions give up per outing makes them the 20th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Lions have the No. 27 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 19 this season (1.7 per game).

Saints Player Previews

Chris Olave Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 69.5 (-115)

Olave Receiving Insights

Olave, in six of 11 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Olave has 24.5% of his team's target share (103 targets on 420 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 103 times, averaging 7.5 yards per target (65th in NFL).

Olave has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (15.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

With nine red zone targets, Olave has been on the receiving end of 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

Olave's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 6 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 6 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 15 TAR / 7 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

