Will C.J. Stroud Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
C.J. Stroud was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Houston Texans' Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Stroud's stats on this page.
Rep C.J. Stroud and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stroud's season stats include 3,266 passing yards (296.9 per game). He is 249-for-391 (63.7%), with 19 touchdown passes and five interceptions, and has 29 carries for 132 yards three touchdowns.
Keep an eye on Stroud's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
C.J. Stroud Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thigh
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 13 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Rico Dowdle
- Click Here for Kenneth Walker III
- Click Here for D'Wayne Eskridge
- Click Here for Will Dissly
- Click Here for Dareke Young
Texans vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Stroud 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|249
|391
|63.7%
|3,266
|19
|5
|8.4
|29
|132
|3
Stroud Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|28
|44
|242
|0
|0
|4
|20
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|30
|47
|384
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|20
|30
|280
|2
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|16
|30
|306
|2
|0
|4
|16
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|20
|35
|249
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|13
|27
|199
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|16
|24
|140
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|30
|42
|470
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|23
|39
|356
|1
|1
|2
|8
|1
|Week 11
|Cardinals
|27
|37
|336
|2
|3
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|Jaguars
|26
|36
|304
|2
|0
|6
|47
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.