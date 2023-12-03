A.J. Brown has a decent matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The 49ers have given up 213.3 passing yards per game, 12th in the NFL.

Brown has a team-high 1,050 receiving yards on 73 grabs (105 targets), with seven TDs, averaging 95.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Brown and the Eagles with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brown vs. the 49ers

Brown vs the 49ers (since 2021): 2 GP / 86.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 86.5 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has allowed five opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have allowed nine opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with San Francisco on the season.

The 213.3 passing yards per game allowed by the 49ers defense makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense ranks third in the league with 11 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Eagles vs 49ers on Fubo!

Eagles Player Previews

A.J. Brown Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 73.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Brown with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brown Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Brown has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 63.6% of his games (seven of 11).

Brown has 29.3% of his team's target share (105 targets on 358 passing attempts).

He has 1,050 receiving yards on 105 targets to rank 12th in NFL play with 10.0 yards per target.

In five of 11 games this year, Brown has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (20.0% of his team's 35 offensive TDs).

Brown (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 28.1% of the time in the red zone (32 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 7 REC / 66 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 8 REC / 130 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 TAR / 10 REC / 137 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.