Week 14 Pac-12 Scores & Results
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Week 14 college football slate included one game featuring Pac-12 teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Week 14 Pac-12 Results
Washington 34 Oregon 31
- Pregame Favorite: Oregon (-9.5)
- Pregame Total: 65.5
Team Stat Comparison
|Washington
|Oregon
|481
|Total Yards
|363
|324
|Passing Yards
|239
|157
|Rushing Yards
|124
|1
|Turnovers
|1
