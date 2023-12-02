Big 12 teams were in action for one game in the Week 14 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas

Week 14 Big 12 Results

Texas 49 Oklahoma State 21

Pregame Favorite: Texas (-14.5)

Texas (-14.5) Pregame Total: 58

Texas Leaders

Passing: Quinn Ewers (35-for-46, 452 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)

Quinn Ewers (35-for-46, 452 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Keilan Robinson (4 ATT, 75 YDS, 2 TDs)

Keilan Robinson (4 ATT, 75 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Adonai Mitchell (7 TAR, 6 REC, 109 YDS, 1 TD)

Oklahoma State Leaders

Passing: Alan Bowman (22-for-38, 250 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Alan Bowman (22-for-38, 250 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Ollie Gordon (13 ATT, 34 YDS)

Ollie Gordon (13 ATT, 34 YDS) Receiving: Brennan Presley (14 TAR, 9 REC, 93 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Texas Oklahoma State 662 Total Yards 281 464 Passing Yards 250 198 Rushing Yards 31 1 Turnovers 2

Next Week's Big 12 Games

