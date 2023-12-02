The AAC Championship Game is between the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (11-1) and the No. 25 SMU Mustangs (10-2) on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Tulane ranks 64th in total offense (388.3 yards per game) and 29th in total defense (328.2 yards allowed per game) this season. SMU has dominated on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-best in points per game (41.8) and 13th-best in points allowed per game (17.7).

Keep reading to find out the info on how to watch this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulane vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Tulane vs. SMU Key Statistics

Tulane SMU 388.3 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.6 (11th) 328.2 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.1 (13th) 167.3 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.1 (42nd) 221.1 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.5 (16th) 16 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (10th) 22 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (83rd)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 2,168 yards, completing 66.4% of his passes and recording 21 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 321 yards (26.8 ypg) on 88 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has racked up 1,246 yards on 232 carries while finding the end zone seven times as a runner.

Chris Brazzell II has hauled in 41 receptions for 670 yards (55.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Lawrence Keys III has caught 33 passes while averaging 49.9 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has hauled in 24 receptions for 421 yards, an average of 35.1 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone leads SMU with 3,204 yards on 206-of-344 passing with 28 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 198 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 62 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton is his team's leading rusher with 113 carries for 645 yards, or 53.8 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well.

LJ Johnson Jr. has taken 99 carries and totaled 542 yards with three touchdowns.

RJ Maryland's 462 receiving yards (38.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 29 catches on 46 targets with seven touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has caught 34 passes and compiled 450 receiving yards (37.5 per game).

Romello Brinson has racked up 417 reciving yards (34.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tulane or SMU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.