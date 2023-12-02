The No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (11-1) and No. 25 SMU Mustangs (10-2) will match up in the AAC Championship Game. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Tulane vs. SMU?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: SMU 28, Tulane 24

SMU 28, Tulane 24 Tulane has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of 10 times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Green Wave have won all 10 games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter.

SMU has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Mustangs have not won as an underdog of +130 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The Green Wave have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: SMU (+3)



SMU (+3) Tulane has played 11 games, posting five wins against the spread.

So far in 2023, the Green Wave have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more 10 times and are 5-5 ATS in those matchups.

SMU has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Mustangs have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47)



Over (47) This season, six of Tulane's 12 games have gone over Saturday's total of 47 points.

This season, nine of SMU's games have finished with a combined score higher than 47 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 69.7 points per game, 22.7 points more than the point total of 47 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.6 56.9 49.7 Implied Total AVG 33.2 35.8 30 ATS Record 5-6-0 2-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-9-0 1-5-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-0 5-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

SMU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.7 57.3 59.9 Implied Total AVG 38 39.4 36.8 ATS Record 6-5-0 4-1-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-1 2-3-0 2-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

