The Big 12 Championship Game is between the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (11-1) and the No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Texas vs. Oklahoma State?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas 37, Oklahoma State 19

Texas 37, Oklahoma State 19 Texas has won 10 of the 11 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (90.9%).

The Longhorns have won all six games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -700 or shorter.

This season, Oklahoma State has been the underdog five times and won four of those games.

The Cowboys have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +500 odds on them winning this game.

The Longhorns have an 87.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas (-15.5)



Texas (-15.5) Against the spread, Texas is 6-6-0 this season.

This season, the Longhorns have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 15.5 points or more.

Oklahoma State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 55.5 points four times this season.

There have been six Oklahoma State games that have ended with a combined score higher than 55.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 65.3 points per game, 9.8 points more than the point total of 55.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.7 54.5 52.5 Implied Total AVG 34.8 36.1 33 ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 3-4-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 6-1 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.4 54.7 51.9 Implied Total AVG 30 31.8 27.8 ATS Record 7-4-0 4-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 3-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 2-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-1 3-0 1-1

