Stars vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 2
The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-9-5) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they take on the Dallas Stars (13-5-3) on the road on Saturday, December 2 at 2:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network.
Over the last 10 contests, the Stars are 6-2-2 while scoring 39 total goals (10 power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 30.3%). They have allowed 30 goals.
Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.
Stars vs. Lightning Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Stars 4, Lightning 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-155)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars are 13-5-3 overall and 3-3-6 in overtime games.
- Dallas has 14 points (6-1-2) in the nine games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the three games this season the Stars recorded just one goal, they went 1-1-1 (three points).
- Dallas has taken three points from the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-1-1 record).
- The Stars have scored at least three goals in 14 games (11-2-1, 23 points).
- In the six games when Dallas has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 4-2-0 record (eight points).
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 6-3-1 (13 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 7-2-2 to record 16 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|9th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|3.42
|7th
|9th
|2.86
|Goals Allowed
|3.54
|27th
|22nd
|29.7
|Shots
|30.7
|17th
|24th
|31.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|20th
|14th
|20.31%
|Power Play %
|32.91%
|2nd
|3rd
|88.89%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.72%
|9th
Stars vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
