Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Tammany Parish Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Slidell High School at Harrison Central High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 2
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Tammany Parish Public School at Harrison Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
