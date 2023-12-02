The New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) match up with the Chicago Bulls (6-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSNO.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pelicans vs. Bulls matchup.

Pelicans vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSNO

NBCS-CHI and BSNO Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Pelicans vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs Bulls Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Pelicans outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (scoring 113.8 points per game to rank 15th in the league while allowing 112.7 per contest to rank 14th in the NBA) and have a +23 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls are being outscored by six points per game, with a -120 scoring differential overall. They put up 106.9 points per game (28th in NBA), and allow 112.9 per contest (15th in league).

These teams score 220.7 points per game between them, 0.2 more than this game's over/under.

These teams allow 225.6 points per game combined, 5.1 more points than the total for this contest.

New Orleans has put together a 12-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Chicago has covered six times in 20 games with a spread this season.

Pelicans and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2000 - Bulls +15000 +8000 -

