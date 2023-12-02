The Northwestern State Demons (1-6) are heavy underdogs (by 35.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 9 Baylor Bears (7-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 158.5.

Northwestern State vs. Baylor Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -35.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Demons Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern State and its opponents have scored more than 158.5 combined points twice this season.

Northwestern State's contests this season have a 153.4-point average over/under, 5.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Northwestern State has gone 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Both Baylor and Northwestern State have covered the spread 66.7% of the time this year, resulting in a 4-2-0 ATS record for the Bears and a 4-2-0 record for the Demons.

Northwestern State vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 5 83.3% 93.0 168.1 72.6 150.9 148.3 Northwestern State 2 33.3% 75.1 168.1 78.3 150.9 148.5

Additional Northwestern State Insights & Trends

The Demons' 75.1 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 72.6 the Bears allow.

When it scores more than 72.6 points, Northwestern State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Northwestern State vs. Baylor Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 35.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 4-2-0 0-0 5-1-0 Northwestern State 4-2-0 0-0 5-1-0

Northwestern State vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Northwestern State 14-3 Home Record 10-3 5-5 Away Record 10-7 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.6 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

