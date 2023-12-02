The Northwestern State Demons (1-6) aim to halt a six-game losing streak when visiting the No. 9 Baylor Bears (7-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Northwestern State Stats Insights

This season, Northwestern State has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.8% from the field.

The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Demons rank 55th.

The Demons' 75.1 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 72.6 the Bears allow to opponents.

Northwestern State is 1-2 when it scores more than 72.6 points.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Northwestern State scored 3.2 more points per game at home (76.8) than away (73.6).

At home, the Demons conceded 67.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).

Beyond the arc, Northwestern State sunk fewer treys away (8.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.8%) than at home (37.0%) too.

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule