How to Watch Northwestern State vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Northwestern State Demons (1-6) aim to halt a six-game losing streak when visiting the No. 9 Baylor Bears (7-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Northwestern State vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- Nicholls State vs Louisiana Tech (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
- UT Martin vs McNeese (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Houston Christian vs Rice (5:00 PM ET | December 2)
Northwestern State Stats Insights
- This season, Northwestern State has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.8% from the field.
- The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Demons rank 55th.
- The Demons' 75.1 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 72.6 the Bears allow to opponents.
- Northwestern State is 1-2 when it scores more than 72.6 points.
Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Northwestern State scored 3.2 more points per game at home (76.8) than away (73.6).
- At home, the Demons conceded 67.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).
- Beyond the arc, Northwestern State sunk fewer treys away (8.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.8%) than at home (37.0%) too.
Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ North Florida
|L 80-74
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 78-75
|UNF Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|L 74-70
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
