The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) host the Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) after winning four straight home games. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites by 13.5 points in the contest, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 142.5 points.

Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana Tech -13.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colonels Betting Records & Stats

Nicholls State has played three games this season that have had more than 142.5 combined points scored.

Nicholls State's matchups this season have a 155.9-point average over/under, 13.4 more points than this game's total.

Nicholls State has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Nicholls State has come away with two wins in the five contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Colonels have a record of 1-3 when they're set as an underdog of +700 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Nicholls State has a 12.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana Tech 1 20% 79.1 154.6 63.0 143.4 141.9 Nicholls State 3 50% 75.5 154.6 80.4 143.4 145

Additional Nicholls State Insights & Trends

The Colonels' 75.5 points per game are 12.5 more points than the 63.0 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.0 points, Nicholls State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana Tech 4-1-0 1-0 1-4-0 Nicholls State 4-2-0 3-1 3-3-0

Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Tech Nicholls State 9-6 Home Record 11-2 4-11 Away Record 4-11 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-7-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

