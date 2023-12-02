How to Watch Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) welcome in the Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nicholls State Stats Insights
- The Colonels' 42% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (38.4%).
- This season, Nicholls State has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.4% from the field.
- The Colonels are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 102nd.
- The Colonels put up 12.5 more points per game (75.5) than the Bulldogs allow (63).
- Nicholls State has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 63 points.
Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Nicholls State scored 10.6 more points per game at home (82.3) than away (71.7).
- In 2022-23, the Colonels allowed 17.1 fewer points per game at home (63.1) than away (80.2).
- Nicholls State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (32.3%).
Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Blue Mountain (MS)
|W 86-56
|Stopher Gym
|11/24/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 74-61
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 108-70
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/9/2023
|Elizabeth City State
|-
|Stopher Gym
|12/19/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
