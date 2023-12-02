NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NHL slate today, which includes the New York Rangers squaring off against the Nashville Predators, should provide some fireworks.
Info on how to watch today's NHL play is available for you.
Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|BSSW,BSSUN,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|NBCS-CHI,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Rangers at Nashville Predators
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|MSG,BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Islanders at Florida Panthers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|BSFL,MSGSN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|NESN,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|NBCS-PH,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Seattle Kraken at Ottawa Senators
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|BSDET,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|MSG-B,BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|St. Louis Blues at Arizona Coyotes
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|BSMW,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|MNMT,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ALT2,BSSC,BSSD,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.