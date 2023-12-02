Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the NHL are available in this article, with two games on the NHL schedule Friday.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Jack Hughes (Devils) -115 to score

Devils vs. Sharks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Hughes' stats: 8 goals in 16 games

Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +115 to score

Senators vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Tkachuk's stats: 10 goals in 17 games

Tyler Toffoli (Devils) +115 to score

Devils vs. Sharks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Toffoli's stats: 12 goals in 21 games

Tim Stuetzle (Senators) +150 to score

Senators vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Stuetzle's stats: 5 goals in 17 games

Jesper Bratt (Devils) +155 to score

Devils vs. Sharks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Bratt's stats: 8 goals in 21 games

Nico Hischier (Devils) +170 to score

Devils vs. Sharks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Hischier's stats: 4 goals in 10 games

Joshua Norris (Senators) +185 to score

Senators vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Norris' stats: 5 goals in 14 games

Dawson Mercer (Devils) +185 to score

Devils vs. Sharks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Mercer's stats: 5 goals in 21 games

Boone Jenner (Blue Jackets) +210 to score

Blue Jackets vs. Senators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Jenner's stats: 11 goals in 24 games

Alexander Holtz (Devils) +210 to score

Devils vs. Sharks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Holtz's stats: 7 goals in 21 games

