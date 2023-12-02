Michigan vs. Iowa: Big Ten Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
In this year's Big Ten Championship Game, the Iowa Hawkeyes are huge underdogs (+23.5) against the Michigan Wolverines. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. The over/under for the outing is 35.5 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Iowa matchup.
Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
Michigan vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-23.5)
|35.5
|-2500
|+1100
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-23.5)
|34.5
|-4000
|+1400
Week 14 Odds
Michigan vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Michigan has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Wolverines have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.
- Iowa has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing six times.
Michigan & Iowa 2023 Futures Odds
|Michigan
|To Win the National Champ.
|+190
|Bet $100 to win $190
|Iowa
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
