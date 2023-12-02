The McNeese Cowboys (6-2) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they attempt to build on a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Legacy Center. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 152.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

McNeese vs. UT Martin Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: The Legacy Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under McNeese -10.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

McNeese Betting Records & Stats

None of McNeese's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 152.5.

The average point total in McNeese's outings this year is 138.6, 13.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys are 4-1-0 ATS this season.

McNeese won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Cowboys have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -700.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that McNeese has a 87.5% chance to win.

McNeese vs. UT Martin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total McNeese 0 0% 79.9 164.9 58.8 141.2 140.9 UT Martin 4 66.7% 85 164.9 82.4 141.2 153.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional McNeese Insights & Trends

The Cowboys score only 2.5 fewer points per game (79.9) than the Skyhawks allow (82.4).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

McNeese vs. UT Martin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) McNeese 4-1-0 0-0 1-4-0 UT Martin 2-4-0 0-1 4-2-0

McNeese vs. UT Martin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

McNeese UT Martin 6-8 Home Record 14-2 3-14 Away Record 4-11 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 74.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.4 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.