Saturday's game at The Legacy Center has the McNeese Cowboys (6-2) squaring off against the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 84-66 victory, as our model heavily favors McNeese.

There is no line set for the matchup.

McNeese vs. UT Martin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: The Legacy Center

McNeese vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 84, UT Martin 66

Spread & Total Prediction for McNeese vs. UT Martin

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-18.5)

McNeese (-18.5) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

McNeese has gone 4-1-0 against the spread, while UT Martin's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cowboys are 1-4-0 and the Skyhawks are 4-2-0.

McNeese Performance Insights

The Cowboys are outscoring opponents by 21.1 points per game with a +169 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.9 points per game (92nd in college basketball) and allow 58.8 per outing (ninth in college basketball).

McNeese wins the rebound battle by 4.6 boards on average. It collects 34.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 147th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.5 per contest.

McNeese makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball) at a 41.4% rate (sixth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make while shooting 28.3% from deep.

The Cowboys rank 27th in college basketball with 105.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th in college basketball defensively with 77.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

McNeese has committed 6.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.4 (11th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.1 (46th in college basketball).

