The McNeese Cowboys (6-2) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

McNeese vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

The Cowboys make 51% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

McNeese is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cowboys sit at 147th.

The 79.9 points per game the Cowboys put up are the same as the Skyhawks give up.

McNeese is 2-0 when scoring more than 82.4 points.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

McNeese posted 74.3 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 64.3 points per contest.

The Cowboys surrendered 74.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.4).

McNeese drained 8.2 treys per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged in away games (7.6). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 31.8% when playing at home and 33% in away games.

McNeese Upcoming Schedule