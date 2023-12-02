The Dallas Stars, including Matt Duchene, are in action Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 2:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Duchene against the Lightning, we have plenty of info to help.

Matt Duchene vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Duchene has averaged 15:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

In six of 20 games this season, Duchene has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Duchene has a point in 13 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Duchene has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Duchene's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

Duchene has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Duchene Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 20 Games 2 17 Points 1 6 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

