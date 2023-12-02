The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) will face the Nicholls State Colonels (2-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State Game Information

Louisiana Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Crawford: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Cobe Williams: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Keaston Willis: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kenny Hunter: 6.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Jordan Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Nicholls State Players to Watch

Isaiah Crawford: 17.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Dravon Mangum: 8.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaylin Henderson: 17.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Sean Newman Jr.: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tahlik Chavez: 8.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Louisiana Tech Rank Louisiana Tech AVG Nicholls State AVG Nicholls State Rank 162nd 72.2 Points Scored 75.6 82nd 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 72.7 259th 220th 31.2 Rebounds 30.8 241st 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 60th 8.5 3pt Made 7.7 134th 237th 12.3 Assists 13.9 109th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 13.1 294th

